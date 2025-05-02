GTA 6 delayed again: Frustrated fans respond with memes—‘Ruined my life!’

Rockstar Games has officially announced a delay in the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI, pushing the launch date to 26 May 2026. The update was shared via the company’s Newswire platform, with the studio expressing gratitude for fans’ support and patience while acknowledging the disappointment caused by the delay.

In the statement, Rockstar said: “Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on 26 May 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

How fans react to GTA VI's delay announcement The announcement, while unsurprising to some industry observers given the game’s scale and ambition, quickly stirred a wave of reactions on social media platform X.

A fan account named GTA 6 Countdown voiced frustration on the Rockstar Games’ official announcement post on X, stating, “If you are gonna delay it, at least give us some screenshots. This marketing strategy may be working for you, but it is painful for the fans.”

Another user, @DarrylRMFC_, responded more bluntly: “I speak for everyone when I say, keep the game—we don’t want it anymore.”

Others expressed their disappointment with a touch of dark humour. “Maybe we ain’t be alive then,” wrote one user, reflecting the long wait that fans have already endured.

One comment in particular gained attention for its dramatic flair, with a fan claiming: “I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of the game. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. This delay has ruined my life and my expectations. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye Rockstar. I am no longer a fan.”

Despite the frustration, many fans remain hopeful that the additional development time will ensure a polished and groundbreaking entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With Rockstar promising more updates “soon”, attention now turns to what new details—or glimpses of gameplay—the developer may share in the months ahead.