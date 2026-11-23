Developers at Rockstar Games have added personal tributes to their late family members in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), allowing them to remain part of the game's world. The memorials, located across Leonida, were highlighted by Rockstar employees Matt Green and Terrance Radcliff in social media posts around the game's November launch, IGN reported.

The tributes honour Green's late mother and Radcliff's father and daughter. The developers said that experiencing personal loss while working on the game made it especially meaningful to commemorate their loved ones in GTA 6. Their posts have since resonated with fans, adding a personal dimension to the game's launch.

GTA 6 developer pays tribute to late mother with in-game memorial

Rockstar Games QA developer Green posted his story on Instagram. He remembered that his mother had to allow him to play GTA: Vice City as a child, but she was not very happy about it at first. Growing up, he learned from his experiences, which inspired him to pursue his career at Rockstar Games.

His mother's emotion was something he was proud of and excited about when he began working on GTA 6, he said. However, she passed away about eight months before the game's November release and never got to see his work.

Green expressed gratitude that her name, Bev Green, could be included in a memorial inside the game. The tribute is located in Leonida, just north of Hamlet, he confirmed.

"I'm incredibly grateful that she's able to be honoured inside the world of VI - at a special memorial just north of Hamlet. Miss you Mum," he wrote.

Another developer honours father and daughter Production designer Radcliff posted an emotional message on X. He revealed that his father and first daughter, Jade, both passed away during GTA 6's development.

Radcliff posted an in-game picture to Facebook with the text Elhunty Radcliff and Jade Radcliff at a memorial location.

"To wrap up launch week, what an honour to see my father and my first daughter, Jade, both of whom I lost during development, forever immortalised in GTA VI," he wrote. He added that having his loved ones included in such a major moment in gaming history meant everything to him.

Where players can find GTA 6 memorial According to Green's Instagram post, the memorial is nestled just north of Hamlet, in Leonida. It contains a number of names, including Bev Green, who was recorded as deceased in March 2026.

IGN also reported Radcliff's tribute, detailing his father's and daughter's names among those added to the game's memorial zone.