GTA 6 faces potential delays as development falls behind schedule. Concerns over meeting the 2025 release target persist, with speculation of a fall 2025 launch. PC port availability may also be affected.

The highly anticipated release of GTA 6 may encounter a significant setback as reports indicate that its development is falling behind schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The buzz generated by the game's unveiling in December 2023, accompanied by a slated launch for 2025, could now be dampened by apprehensions surrounding meeting this timeframe. Insiders referenced by Kotaku disclose that the progress of GTA 6's development is facing challenges, sparking concerns among senior Rockstar executives regarding potential delays in hitting the scheduled release.

Bloomberg's February report indicates a supposed directive for employees to resume office work by April 2024, suggesting Rockstar's concern over finalizing development stages remotely and averting a possible release delay until 2026. Despite concerted efforts to maintain progress, uncertainties persist about the game's release timeline. Though spring 2025 has been mentioned as an internal target, insiders hint at a more plausible scenario of a fall 2025 launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rockstar's hesitance to commit to a release window beyond "2025" highlights the ongoing uncertainty surrounding GTA 6's development. Recent conjectures align with a fan theory proposing that GTA 6's development might wrap up by early 2025, drawing from job postings indicating the finalization of localization work in Q1 of that year. However, given the franchise's track record of delays, the prospect of GTA 6 slipping into 2026 remains conceivable.

In the event of a delay, it could also affect the release of the PC port, possibly extending its availability to 2027 or beyond. This situation echoes the delays experienced with GTA 5, where its PC version lagged behind its console counterparts. As fans eagerly anticipate more news, the uncertainty surrounding GTA 6's development serves as a reminder of the inherent challenges in delivering ambitious projects within predefined timelines.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!