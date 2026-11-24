Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) players have reportedly discovered a hidden Easter egg that takes the protagonist, Jason, back to a recreation of the original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The secret, revealed in Rockstar Games' fictional Leonida, returns the iconic Malibu Club, characters and graphics from the 2002 title.

Australian YouTuber Memeio shared footage of the discovery on November 23, revealing how players can unlock the secret location through a series of electrical switches and power substations. According to his video, solving the puzzle requires following a specific sequence across Leonida. The Easter egg also gets the player a Tommy Vercetti shirt and motorcycle.

How to unlock the original Vice City Easter egg in GTA 6

The starting location of the Easter egg is at the Badger R&D radio tower in Key Lento, close to Jason's abode. Players have to go up to the ceiling, press the electricity switch and push the button inside the room. It plays a familiar sound from the original Vice City and shows a TV with the Malibu Club logo.

The next step involves visiting 12 Leonida Power and Light (LPL) substations across the map. Players must activate the correct buttons or levers in the following order:

No. Location Action 1 Downtown Vice City Press D 2 Balsero Press D 3 Key Lento Press dot (.) 4 North Vice Beach Press A 5 North Vice City Pull dot (.) lever 6 Port Gellhorn Pull A lever 7 Hamlet Press A 8 Gloriana Key Press A 9 Hamlet Pull dot (.) lever 10 Port Gellhorn Pull W lever 11 Hamlet Pull D lever 12 Breakwater Quarry Pull W lever

According to VICE on November 23, the sequence spells out 'LIFE IS PASSING ME BY', a reference to a cheat code in the original Vice City that accelerated the in-game clock. Players are not supposed to be able to fast-travel while solving the puzzle, or else it may undo their progress.

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Where to find the secret Vice City portal in GTA 6

Once all 12 substations are activated, players will be given a message from an unknown number that reads 'U-235 REACTOR2 19-06'. It takes Jason to Reactor 2, LPL Turtle Head Power Station.

Players must reach the location between 7 PM and 6 AM, according to the in-game clock. An opening will appear, and Jason will be able to step into a recreation of the original Malibu Club, which will be purple. It is set in the same location as the original PS2 game and includes a cameo by Kent Paul, though Danny Dyer will be the same actor.

The game continues to the modern-day counterpoint of Leonida, and players are awarded Tommy Vercetti's iconic blue Hawaiian shirt and motorcycle.

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GTA Vice City nostalgia returns in GTA 6 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was released on October 29, 2002, following the events of Tommy Vercetti's successful climb up the criminal hierarchy of a fictional city based on real-life Miami in 1986. It was one of Rockstar Games' most recognisable titles, with its memorable soundtrack, neon-lit streets and unique visual style.