Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., is reportedly set to unveil the highly anticipated next version of the Grand Theft Auto series as soon as this week, as per individuals with knowledge of the company's intentions, reported Bloomberg.

According to the agency report, the company intends to release a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI next month in honor of Rockstar's 25th anniversary.

Grand Theft Auto VI has generated unparalleled enthusiasm among fans and investors, making it one of the most highly anticipated entertainment launches of the decade. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, boasts an impressive track record with over 185 million copies sold, securing its place as the second best-selling video game of all time, just behind Minecraft, which benefited from its availability on mobile platforms as well.

In recent years, Rockstar has been dedicated to improving its corporate culture and fostering a better work-life balance. This effort comes in response to employee concerns of burnout that emerged during the development of their previous game, 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2.

To recall, early footage from Grand Theft Auto VI was leaked by hackers last year. Rockstar attributed this breach to a "network intrusion" and stated that they would provide a proper introduction to the next game once it was prepared. Subsequently, two teenagers from the UK were convicted in a London criminal trial in the earlier part of this year for their involvement in the hack, adds the report.

As reported by Bloomberg, the game takes place in a fictional rendition of Miami and includes two main protagonists, one male and one female.

Previously, HT Tech reported that it has been suggested GTA VI might offer opportunities for earning money through white-collar crime. Leaked gameplay videos indicate that the game will feature purchasable properties and businesses that could potentially be used for money laundering.

Notably, in Hank's Waffles video, there was a washing machine symbol with a '$' sign spotted at the car wash property, hinting at the possibility of players buying properties with the primary aim of money laundering in the game, reported the publication.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

