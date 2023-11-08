GTA 6 expected to launch this week; trailer might drop in December: Report
Rockstar Games is reportedly set to unveil the next version of Grand Theft Auto this week, generating unparalleled enthusiasm among fans and investors.
Rockstar Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., is reportedly set to unveil the highly anticipated next version of the Grand Theft Auto series as soon as this week, as per individuals with knowledge of the company's intentions, reported Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message