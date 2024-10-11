GTA 6 fans eagerly await potential updates as Take-Two's November earnings call approaches
As the gaming world remains on edge for any fresh information aboutGrand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games continues to focus on Halloween festivities withinGTA Online. However, with no official news on the highly anticipated title, speculation is mounting ahead of a key event next month. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, is scheduled to hold its next earnings call on 6 November 2024, raising hopes that it might be the moment fans have been waiting for.