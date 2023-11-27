GTA 6 fever prompts lifestyle overhaul: Fans prioritise health ahead of game launch
Excitement for the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has reached unparalleled levels, as fans eagerly await the game's debut. The anticipation surrounding Rockstar's newest addition to the iconic franchise has led to unexpected transformations in the lives of some enthusiasts. Surprisingly, this even extends to decisions like quitting smoking, reported HT Tech.