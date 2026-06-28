Fake GTA 6 early access websites are stealing gamers' money: Here's how the scam works

With GTA 6 fever on the rise, cybersecurity researchers have warned that scammers are trying to cash in on the excitement by claiming to offer early access to the popular open world game with the intention of stealing users' money through cryptocurrency payments.

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According to a new report by Malwarebytes, fake websites have begun to pop up that offer "VIP Digital Access" or "Exclusive Early Access Preview" if the user pays a few hundred dollars in cryptocurrency.

"Any site claiming to sell GTA 6 early access is not authorized by Rockstar Games and should be treated as fraudulent unless Rockstar announces it through official channels. You pay, you get nothing, and because the payment is made in cryptocurrency, there’s usually no way to get your money back." the researchers say in a blogpost

How the scam works? The researchers warn that these scam websites are designed to look convincing and feature GTA 6 branding, Vice City-themed artwork, luxury cars and AI-generated promotional images.

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The victims are then asked to pay up for the game using cyrptocurrency which is accepted only in Bitcoin, USDT, or Ethereum and could range up to $250.

After making the payment, the victims are then told to wait for payment confirmation and enter theri transaction ID to ‘unlock’ the download. When the victims do click on that download button, there is no game to downoad there.

Researchers say there is a focus on receiving payment in cryptocurrencies because these transactions cannot be reversed. There's no chargeback process and once the fraudulent payment is made there is no way to get the money back.

Why scammers are targeting GTA 6 fans

Researchers further noted that GTA 6 fans are the ‘perfect bait’ because the crime thriller is one of the most successfl gaming franchises ever with publisher Take-Two selling over 465 million copies of GTA 5 alone.

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It's successor GTA 6 is expected to be among the biggest launches in the gaming world and has even forced major publishers to stay away from the November window when Jason and Lucia arrive on consoles.

How to stay safe Rockstar Games has not yet begun giving away GTA 6 and has only begun pre-orders so if you see any website claiming to give you early access to the game, it is prudent to stay away from it.

The researchers also add that no legitimate website can sell or provide a playable copy of GTA 6 before Rockstar officially releases the game. Any website claiming otherwise is attempting to scam users rather than offering genuine early access.

They recommend a few ways for GTA fans to stay safe:

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Only pre-order GTA 6 through official retailers and digital stores.

Avoid websites promising early access, VIP access or secret downloads.

Be cautious of any gaming purchase that requires cryptocurrency payments.

Follow GTA 6 updates directly from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive.

Treat claims of exclusive access on social media, advertisements and online forums with scepticism.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in