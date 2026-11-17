A 21-year-old hacker, Arion Kurtaj, has pleaded guilty to multiple cybercrimes, including the 2022 attack on Rockstar Games that exposed unfinished footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Kurtaj's guilty plea was made at Woolwich Crown Court in London on Monday, November 16, 2026, after his release from a secure hospital following a fitness to plead hearing, BBC reported.

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Kurtaj was initially given an indefinite hospital order in December 2023 after doctors considered him unfit to face a conventional trial due to his autism. He was later assessed by a doctor in late 2025 and was declared competent to stand trial. He was then moved to a normal prison in January 2026. According to the BBC, his latest guilty pleas cover the Rockstar Games breach and several other cyberattacks targeting major companies.

How Arion Kurtaj hacked Rockstar Games using an Amazon Fire Stick The Rockstar Games breach occurred in 2022, during Kurtaj's time at a Travelodge hotel in Bicester, where he was residing under police protection. He was already on bail for other types of hacking, and police had recovered his computer.

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Kurtaj apparently discovered an alternative mechanism in Rockstar's systems. He has an Amazon Fire Stick connected to his television in the hotel, and he uses his smartphone, a Bluetooth keyboard and a mouse.

He has stolen 90 video clips totalling close to an hour of unfinished gameplay from GTA 6. He also logged into Rockstar's in-house Slack messaging platform and threatened to reveal the game's source code if the company did not reach out to him via Telegram within the next 24 hours.

After Rockstar refused to engage with him, Kurtaj uploaded the stolen material to an online forum using the username 'TeaPotUberHacker'.

Lucia's appearance had been leaked in the footage and would later go on to become one of GTA 6's two playable characters and the first female protagonist in the 3D-era games. The incident resulted in a loss for Rockstar Games, which has estimated the cost of the recovery to be around $5 million, in addition to thousands of hours of staff effort.

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Uber, Revolut and BT/EE also targeted Kurtaj also said that he hacked the accounts of other big companies such as Uber, Revolut and British telecom operators BT/EE. According to the prosecution, he used social engineering techniques to gain access to their internal systems. He has allegedly posted an explicit photo during the Uber attack, trying to force the company to pay a ransom.

The prosecution valued the damage incurred as being in the order of £10m. Kurtaj and other members of the Lapsus$ group also targeted cryptocurrency investors, using stolen information to steal at least $300,000 from individual victims.

Hacker admits assaults while in custody Kurtaj's crimes went beyond cybercrime. He was found guilty of physically assaulting the prison and custody staff, including biting several times.

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He was also found with a mobile phone in prison, allegedly to send taunting messages to police and post pictures on Snapchat. These posts eventually caught reporters' attention, tipping them off that he had been released from the secure hospital.

What happens next? According to the BBC, Kurtaj will be sentenced on November 23, 2026, at Woolwich Crown Court. The court will set out the sentencing in view of the offences he has admitted to and his medical history.

Thalha Jubair, another member of the Lapsus$ group, was earlier sentenced to five years and six months in prison for conducting further cyberattacks with the Scattered Spider hackers. He was charged with an assault on Transport for London, which reportedly caused damage of around £39 million.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.