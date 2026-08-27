GTA 6 leak just got bigger: Cyberleek drops Lucia prologue with story spoilers ahead of Netflix debut

Cyberleek, the person or group behind a string of alleged Grand Theft Auto VI leaks, has released an extended video featuring Lucia Caminos, one of the game's two protagonists, just hours before the title's much-awaited official debut on Netflix, according to Mashable.

The latest leak, reportedly spanning four-and-a-half minutes, features a prologue introducing Lucia and includes minor story spoilers. Cyberleek had previously shared several short gameplay clips from the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title, according to the digital media platform and entertainment news website.

Cyberleek releases Lucia footage The latest leak came shortly after Rockstar Games publicly addressed the GTA 6 leaks on Wednesday. Cyberleek first uploaded a shorter cutscene featuring Lucia Caminos before releasing the extended prologue footage, Mashable reported.

Lucia is the second playable protagonist in GTA 6 alongside Jason Duval. One of the earlier leaked clips showed Lucia appearing in a cutscene.

Mashable noted that it has not independently authenticated any of the Cyberleek videos.

GTA 6 leaker has released 16 gameplay clips Cyberleek has reportedly posted 16 gameplay clips and three map screenshots, offering alleged glimpses of different aspects of GTA 6, including gameplay mechanics, locations and cutscenes.

According to Mashable, the leaked material includes:

Map screenshots: Cropped sections of the alleged in-game map show locations including Dalton Island, Tequesta Retreat, Gloriana Key and Catalan Key. An alleged image of the full map has also surfaced.

Basketball: Jason Duval is seen playing basketball.

Driving: Multiple clips show Jason driving around Vice City, including one in which he beats up a truck driver.

Taser: Jason allegedly steals a security guard's taser and uses it against him before attacking the guard.

Zombix: One clip appears to show a healing drug called Zombix, with an in-game tooltip warning that its effects weaken with excessive use.

Flying: Jason is shown flying a plane over Vice City. At the end of one clip, the player appears to shoot the word "LEEK" into a wall, seemingly indicating access to a playable build.

Hypercar: Jason drives a high-end sports car around Vice City before an armed robbery.

Strip club: A clip shows Jason inside a strip club, alongside part of an in-game cutscene.

Gas station: Jason causes trouble at a gas station, steals a truck carrying gasoline and eventually crashes and dies.

Night flying: Another clip shows Jason flying over Vice City after dark.

Nudist colony: Jason explores an area populated by nude NPCs and attacks some characters.

Nightclub: Jason walks through the interior of a nightclub.

Beach cycling: Jason rides a bicycle along a beach crowded with NPCs.

Video game store: Jason walks through a game store containing shelves of fictional video game boxes.

Police chase: Jason steals a hotrod and attempts to evade police before a cutscene featuring Lucia.

Take-Two moves to identify leaker The leaks have also triggered legal action from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company.

On August 20, Take-Two filed subpoenas targeting Microsoft and Discord in an effort to identify the person behind Cyberleek. According to the filings cited by Mashable, the company referred to the material as "stolen content."

Take-Two subsequently sought subpoenas involving Google and X Corp., further escalating efforts to uncover the source of the leaked footage.

The filings appear to indicate that at least some of the leaked videos are genuine, although Mashable stressed that it has not independently verified the footage.

Rockstar calls GTA 6 leak "heartbreaking" Rockstar Games has now publicly acknowledged the leak, describing the situation as "heartbreaking."

The company's statement stopped short of detailing exactly how the footage was obtained, but its acknowledgement has added weight to the claims that the circulating gameplay videos are genuine.

The leaks come as anticipation builds around GTA 6, one of the most awaited video games in the world.

Cyberleek asks users to vote on future leaks According to the digital media platform, Cyberleek has also been using its website to poll users on what material should be leaked next. Users can reportedly pay in cryptocurrency to vote on the options.

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