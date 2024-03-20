GTA 6 leak: Redditor's concept map sparks speculation about return to Vice City and extended landscape
Excitement is reaching a fever pitch among GTA enthusiasts as leaks and rumors about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI flood online forums and social media platforms. Recent reports indicate that the long-awaited game might hit the shelves as early as the beginning of 2025, potentially debuting in January or February. The latest buzz suggests that GTA 6 could see a return to the iconic setting of Vice City, with fans on Reddit crafting a speculative map showcasing familiar locations from the beloved 2002 title GTA Vice City.