GTA 6 leaked rumours suggest file size could exceed 300GB, drawing mixed reactions
The highly anticipated GTA 6 is generating buzz with rumors of a massive 320GB file size, sparking debates among gamers. Some embrace the potential, while others criticize its impracticality.
The gaming community is buzzing with anticipation as the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) draws nearer. The recent leak of 80 gameplay videos and the subsequent release of the official trailer by Rockstar Games at the end of 2023 only intensified the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated game. However, a new rumor about the potential file size of GTA 6 has sparked controversy among gamers.