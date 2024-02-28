The gaming community is buzzing with anticipation as the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) draws nearer. The recent leak of 80 gameplay videos and the subsequent release of the official trailer by Rockstar Games at the end of 2023 only intensified the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated game. However, a new rumor about the potential file size of GTA 6 has sparked controversy among gamers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent post on social media platform X, user @GTAVIbestleaks shared information suggesting that the file size of GTA 6 could be massive, reaching up to a staggering 320GB. This revelation has drawn mixed reactions from the gaming community, with some expressing enthusiasm for the possibility of a groundbreaking gaming experience, while others are voicing concerns about the impracticality of such a large file size.

One user defended the potential size, stating, "This is GTA 6 we're talking about; we waited a long time and want whatever is possible. Hell, it could be 1TB; that's only a $100, and people are gonna put so many hours into this game." On the contrary, another user criticized the rumored file size, exclaiming, "No way! It's too much."

Interestingly, this rumor contradicts a previous leak that hinted at GTA 6 requiring a massive 750GB of storage space to run. Such a requirement would pose a significant challenge for both PC and console users, as it is nearly double the storage space currently demanded by the largest game on Steam, Ark: Survival Evolved.

For console users, the potential file size of GTA 6 could pose a particularly significant problem. The PlayStation 5, boasting 825GB of SSD storage, only allocates 667GB to players. If the rumored file size holds true, PS5 users might find it impossible to install GTA 6 on their systems. A similar dilemma awaits Xbox Series S users, who have a mere 500GB of storage, and while Xbox Series X offers 1TB, a portion is reserved for the system, leaving only 802GB available for game storage.

As gamers eagerly await official confirmation or denial of these rumors, the potential file size of GTA 6 has ignited discussions about the practicality and implications of such a massive gaming experience. The debate continues as players weigh the excitement of a groundbreaking game against the potential need for significant hardware upgrades.

