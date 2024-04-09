GTA 6 leaks: Dual protagonists, Vice City return, concept maps and all we know so far
The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) sparks excitement with leaked details, including dual playable protagonists Lucia and Jason, a return to Vice City, and diverse landscapes. Anticipation surrounds its 2025 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Speculation and excitement are soaring among gaming enthusiasts as leaks continue to surface regarding the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Since the unveiling of the first-ever GTA 6 trailer last year, eager fans have been hungry for more details about the game's characters, locations, and gameplay elements.