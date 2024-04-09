The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) sparks excitement with leaked details, including dual playable protagonists Lucia and Jason, a return to Vice City, and diverse landscapes. Anticipation surrounds its 2025 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Speculation and excitement are soaring among gaming enthusiasts as leaks continue to surface regarding the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Since the unveiling of the first-ever GTA 6 trailer last year, eager fans have been hungry for more details about the game's characters, locations, and gameplay elements.

One of the most intriguing revelations is the inclusion of dual playable protagonists, marking a first for the 3D GTA universe. Among these characters is Lucia, the first female lead character in the franchise's history, alongside an unnamed male character rumored to be named Jason.

Rockstar Games has also confirmed a return to Vice City, the fictional Miami-inspired setting last seen in 2002's GTA Vice City. This time, the game will feature the state of Leonida at its core, with concept maps hinting at the return of iconic locations such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, and Vice City International Airport. Additionally, the world of GTA 6 promises diverse landscapes, ranging from bustling cityscapes to serene forests and imposing mountains.

While anticipation mounts, reports regarding the game's release date have varied. Insider Gaming's Mike Straw asserts that GTA 6 remains on track for a 2025 release, in line with Rockstar's official announcement. However, concerns have arisen over potential delays in development, though Straw's claims suggest a possible launch in the first quarter of 2025.

In terms of platforms, PlayStation and Xbox users may have the first opportunity to dive into GTA 6, with previous trends indicating a staggered release schedule favoring console launches followed by a later PC release. It appears that GTA 6 will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, leaving owners of older consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One potentially excluded due to hardware limitations.

As anticipation continues to build, fans eagerly await further updates and insights into the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

