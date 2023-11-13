GTA 6 leaks: Launch date, new weapons and everything you should know
GTA 6 may feature modern and luxury vehicles that require players to use the Immobilizer Bypass tool, as well as a Tracker Jammer device to avoid detection by law enforcement.
Rockstar Games, after an almost ten-year-long anticipation, recently disclosed information about Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), the much-awaited follow-up to GTA 5. The trailer for the game is set to be unveiled next month, aligning with Rockstar's 25th-anniversary celebration.