The upcoming release of GTA 6 has set the gaming community abuzz, evident from the overwhelming response to its launch trailer on YouTube, which has amassed over 190 million views. Rockstar Games, the acclaimed developer behind the franchise, unveiled the highly anticipated announcement trailer on November 8th, 2023, causing a frenzy across its official website and social media platforms.

During Take-Two Interactive's May 2024 earnings call, the parent company of Rockstar Games, it was confirmed that GTA 6 is scheduled for release in fall 2025.

At first, there was little information available, as the launch trailer only hinted at a 2025 release. However, speculation grew after a Bloomberg report hinted at a possible delay to 2026 due to final stages of development.

On September 18th, 2023, a notable leak emerged, revealing more than 90 videos, images, and screenshots of gameplay. This unauthorized disclosure offered a glimpse of the game's main female character, Lucia, involved in criminal actions. In response, Rockstar Games acknowledged the security breach and pledged to formally introduce the game, which they fulfilled with the launch trailer in December 2023.

The launch trailer offers a glimpse into the familiar GTA plot, featuring characters immersed in criminal endeavors such as robbery and heists, drawing the attention of law enforcement. However, the full storyline remains shrouded in mystery, leaving fans eager for more details.

GTA 6 is expected to introduce a groundbreaking feature to the series, with two main characters, including the first-ever female protagonist, Lucia, portrayed as a convict embroiled in various criminal exploits alongside her rumored partner, Jason. Additional characters such as Stefani, a prison counselor, and a mysterious joker-like figure, promise to enrich the narrative experience.

While the exact pricing remains undisclosed, there is speculation that GTA 6 might surpass the cost of previous titles, potentially going beyond USD 59.99 ( ₹4,993). As the release date approaches, fans around the globe are eagerly anticipating the next installment in the beloved GTA series.

