GTA 6 leaks: Release date, storyline, price, characters and everything to expect
GTA 6 to feature groundbreaking two main characters, including first female protagonist Lucia. Speculation on pricing above USD 59.99. Fans eagerly await the release of the highly anticipated game.
The upcoming release of GTA 6 has set the gaming community abuzz, evident from the overwhelming response to its launch trailer on YouTube, which has amassed over 190 million views. Rockstar Games, the acclaimed developer behind the franchise, unveiled the highly anticipated announcement trailer on November 8th, 2023, causing a frenzy across its official website and social media platforms.