GTA 6 leaks roundup: Release date, price, characters, new features, and all we know so far

GTA 6, the latest edition in the open-world crime-focused game series from Rockstar Games, is all set to be released on May 26, 2026. The game will first be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, PS5 Slim, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, while a PC release could still take some time.

Here's a look at everything we know about GTA 6 so far:

GTA 6 storyline: Rockstar officially confirmed earlier this year that GTA 6 will feature a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style crime story starring two main characters: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Notably, this is also the first time that we have a non-optional female lead in the popular open-world series.

The storyline is based in the fictional town of Vice City (inspired by Miami), located in the state of Leonida (inspired by Florida). There could also potentially be other locations this time around, including Leonida Keys, Grasslands, Port Gelhorn, Ambrosia, and Mount Kalaga.

If leaks are to be believed, GTA 6 could be the longest-ever game in the Grand Theft Auto series, potentially taking up to 75 hours to complete. The game is also set to parody 2020s American culture with potential satirical depictions of social media and influencer culture.

GTA 6 characters: Apart from Jason and Lucia we have 6 other confirmed characters from the game so far which includes Cal Hampton, Booby Ike and more. Here's everything we know about all the GTA 6 characters so far.

1) Jason Duval Rockstar says that Jason grew up around drifters and crooks, and had a troubled teenage life. He even had a stint in the army to shake off his toxic past. Now, he lives in the Leonida Keys, working for local drug runners. Eventually, he decides to pursue something new. His character is muscular, with an army crew cut that perfectly matches his rugged persona.

2) Lucia Caminos Rockstar describes Lucia as someone who fought for her family, which landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. However, sheer luck got her out. Now, she has learned her lesson and hopes to make smarter moves. She seems like the fighter type, with Rockstar noting that her father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Lucia's ultimate dream is to give her mother an ideal life.

Interestingly, Lucia has also spent time in Liberty City, which is a notable mention as the trailer features a car with a Liberty City number plate. This gives rise to speculation that Liberty City might make an appearance in GTA 6 as well. In the game, Lucia is fresh out of prison and ready to turn the odds in her favor.

3) Cal Hampton Cal Hampton is someone who believes that perhaps everything on the internet is true. He feels safest at home, snooping on Coast Guard communications with a few beers in hand. He is also Jason's friend.

4) Boobie Ike Rockstar says that Boobie is a local Vice City legend. He transitioned from street life to building a legitimate empire, spanning real estate, strip clubs, and more.

5) Dre'quan Priest Rockstar describes Dre'quan as more of a hustler than a gangster. He is often found hustling on the streets to make ends meet, but he is also involved in the music scene. He eventually signs with a label, hoping that his fortunes will change for the better.

6) Real Dimez Real Dime consists of two women, Bae-Luxe and Roxy. They are close friends and social media influencers with a strong online presence, producing rap tracks. They achieved success with a hit single alongside a rapper from the game. Now, they have signed with Only Raw Records, hoping to revitalise their careers.

7) Raul Bautista Raul is described as a bank robber who is always on the lookout for people willing to take risks and join him in his schemes.

8) Brian Header Brian is described as a drug runner, heavily involved in smuggling operations in the Keys. He also appears in the GTA 6 trailer, particularly in the first segment. He is likely to give Jason plenty of drug-running missions.

GTA 6 price: Take Two, Rockstar Games' owner, has not shared any details on the pricing of the upcoming open world game. However, Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick did tell Variety that the company is aiming to deliver more value than it charges for the GTA 6 but did not commit to any price range so far away from the launch.

“Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we’ve had variable pricing at the company forever. As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. I think, probably more than most, we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it.” Zelnick told the publication.

Some analysts have suggested that GTA 6 could start at a price of $80 which is what most popular AAA titles start at these days. Meanwhile, another analyst has also predicted a $100 mark but we don't have a definite answer so far what the exact price could be.