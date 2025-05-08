GTA 6: Leonida’s 6 major locations and main characters revealed - Game lore explained

Rockstar has officially revealed key details about GTA 6's game world, named Leonida. And no, it’s not limited to just Vice City. Leonida features five additional major locations: Leonida Keys, inspired by the Florida Keys, along with Port Gelhorn, Ambrosia, Grasslands, and Mount Kalaga. Judging by the scope, the map is likely going to be incredibly vast. Rockstar has also shared insights into each of these locations on its website, providing a deeper look into the game’s setting.

Alongside this, Rockstar has also introduced the key characters who will shape GTA 6's narrative and deliver its missions. Here, we break down the game world’s lore and everything you need to know. Read on.

GTA 6 Map Set To Be Massive: Leonida Features 6 Major Locations 1. Vice City Vice City remains the vibrant Vice City we know, but Rockstar now describes it as the "fun capital of America." It captures the glamour, hustle, and greed of American life in one iconic city. Inspired by Miami, you will find everything from Art Deco hotels and white sand beaches to bustling markets and more.

2. Leonida Keys It goes without saying, but Leonida Keys is inspired by the Florida Keys. Rockstar describes life in this tropical archipelago as simple and laid-back. You're right on the doorstep of some of the most beautiful and dangerous waters in America. Screenshots reveal stunning details of marine life, with activities like jet skiing, boating, riding scooters, and even chasing iguanas.

3. Grasslands Grasslands is inspired by the Everglades, a huge, mysterious area where you never quite know what lurks beneath the surface. Rockstar says that while gators may be the main attraction, far deadlier predators are waiting for you.

4. Port Gelhorn Port Gelhorn is gritty and run-down, featuring cheap motels and empty strip malls. Its vibe suggests a strong presence of gangsters and shady characters wandering the streets, waiting to get you. Imagine meeting some shady drug lord, offering you side missions—that is the possibility we are talking about here (remember Kifflom missions from GTA 5?)

5. Ambrosia Rockstar says that Ambrosia is located in the heart of Leonida. It describes it as a place where American industry and old-school values still reign supreme. It’s portrayed as an industrial hub with heavy manufacturing and the presence of biker gangs.

6. Mount Kalaga Finally, there’s Mount Galaga, a national landmark perfect for hunting, fishing, and off-road adventures. It's home to hillbillies and paranoid radicals who live far from the prying eyes of the government. The area is filled with wildlife, including deer, and mountain lions, making it a hotspot for exploration, and a lot of adventure. GTA 5’s Mount Chiliad has multiple mysteries, including a UFO one, we can only get excited about what Mount Kalaga would bring.

Central Characters In GTA 6 Rockstar has also revealed key details about various characters that you will encounter in GTA 6, including more information about the two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos

1. Jason Duval Rockstar says that Jason grew up around drifters and crooks, and had troubled teens. He even had a stint in the army to shake off his toxic past. Now, he lives in Leonida Keys, working for local drug runners. Eventually, he decides to pursue something new. His character is muscular, with an army crew cut that perfectly matches his rugged persona.

2. Lucia Caminos Rockstar describes Lucia as someone who fought for her family, which landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. However, sheer luck got her out. Now, she has learned her lesson and hopes to make smarter moves. She seems like the fighter type, with Rockstar noting that her father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Lucia's ultimate dream is to give her mother an ideal life.

Interestingly, Lucia has also spent time in Liberty City, which is a notable mention as the trailer features a car with a Liberty City number plate. This gives rise to speculation that Liberty City might make an appearance in GTA 6 as well. In the game, Lucia is fresh out of prison and ready to turn the odds in her favour.

3. Cal Hampton Cal Hampton is someone who believes that perhaps everything on the internet is true. He feels safest at home, snooping on Coast Guard communications with a few beers in hand. He is also Jason's friend.

4. Boobie Ike Rockstar says that Booby is a local Vice City legend. He transitioned from street life to building a legitimate empire, spanning real estate, strip clubs, and more.

5. Dre'quan Priest Rockstar describes Daquan as more of a hustler than a gangster. He is often found hustling on the streets to make ends meet, but he is also involved in the music scene. He eventually signs with a label, with hopes that his fortunes will change for the better.

6. Real Dimez Real Dime consists of two women, Bae-Luxe and Roxy. They are close friends and social media influencers with a strong online presence, presenting rap tracks. They achieved success with a hit single alongside a rapper from the game. Now, they have signed with Only Raw Records, hoping to revitalise their careers.

7. Raul Bautista Raul is described as a bank robber who is always on the lookout for people willing to take risks and join him in his endeavours.

8. Brian Header Brian is set to be a drug runner, heavily involved in smuggling operations in Keys. He also appears in the GTA 6 trailer, particularly in the first segment. He is likely to give Jason plenty of drug-running missions.