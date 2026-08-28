Rockstar Games has released an extended gameplay video for its highly anticipated open-world title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), giving fans their most detailed look yet at the game. The nearly 26-minute video was initially released on Netflix before being made available six hours later on Rockstar’s official YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website.

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The video was filmed on PlayStation 5 and showcases the game’s open world, missions, combat and the relationship between its two protagonists, Jason and Lucia. It also highlights activities and gameplay elements, including robberies, scuba diving, off-road racing, basketball and interactions with other characters.

GTA 6: Jason and Lucia share the spotlight One of the biggest takeaways from the footage is Lucia’s expanded role. She is a playable character alongside Jason, and players can switch between them, even when they are separated across the map.

The footage shows Jason and Lucia completing missions and travelling through Vice City together. Their relationship appears central to the game’s narrative, with some sequences featuring interactive elements between them.

GTA 6: New gameplay video reveals major features ahead of November launch

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GTA 6 introduces new NPC interactions Rockstar appears to have expanded the interaction system seen in Red Dead Redemption 2. Players can interact with people and animals in the environment, including petting dogs.

The footage also appears to hint at a morality or honour-style system. A small demon-like icon briefly appears on screen after Jason performs certain actions, although Rockstar has not yet explained what the icon represents.

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Social media becomes part of Vice City Social media seems to be playing a more prominent role in GTA 6 as well. In one sequence, Lucia is driving dangerously while a man hangs out of the trunk of a stolen car, with an Instagram Live-style comment feed.

GTA 6: New gameplay video reveals major features ahead of November launch

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The feature may only exist in certain missions, but it's representative of how Rockstar has brought modern-day internet culture into the fictional universe of Vice City.

More activities and missions revealed The added footage features car chases, shootouts, robberies and a stakeout in which Jason and Lucia save a wealthy client. The players can also try scuba diving, airboat driving, exercise and off-road driving.

There are other aspects of the game that were noticed in the footage, such as interactive cigar smoking, the ability to drink from a refrigerator and a slow-motion aiming mode that identifies a weak point on the enemy.

GTA 6 release date and latest leaks Grand Theft Auto VI will be set in Vice City and throughout the state of Leonida. On 19 November 2026, the game will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to Rockstar Games.

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The official reveal comes shortly after gameplay footage and other material were leaked online. Rockstar described the leak as “heartbreaking” and said it was not how the company would want players to see the game. AFP reports that Rockstar has also secured court orders for data to be made available to them that may aid in identifying individuals responsible for the leaks.

The game is expected to be a sequel to GTA V, which was released in 2013 and has since sold over 200 million copies globally.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.