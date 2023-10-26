GTA 6 has already created a lot of buzz in the gaming industry. Several leaks have managed to catch attention about the title. Now, a couple of fresh leaks have surfaced online that suggest GTA 6 may introduce white-collar crime, money laundering, hacking tools, vehicle discovery, Bonnie and Clyde-style robberies, and a police recognition system.

HT Tech reported that it has been suggested GTA 6 might offer opportunities for earning money through white-collar crime. Leaked gameplay videos indicate that the game will feature purchasable properties and businesses that could potentially be used for money laundering.

Notably, in Hank's Waffles video, there was a washing machine symbol with a '$' sign spotted at the car wash property, hinting at the possibility of players buying properties with the primary aim of money laundering in the game, reported the publication.

Reportedly, GTA 6 could potentially incorporate certain hacking elements inspired by Ubisoft's Watch Dogs, which is another open-world game with similarities to the Grand Theft Auto series. In a leak disclosed by Tom Henderson, it was unveiled that the female character Lucia possesses various devices, including a Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer, which might be employed for hacking vehicles.

In GTA 6, players could have the opportunity to explore and uncover various vehicles. There are indications that the game might include a vehicle compendium, as seen in a leaked video where Jason enters a Maibatsu Sanchez and a message in the bottom right corner confirms the discovery of a new livery for the vehicle, added the report.

For those facing financial constraints in GTA 6, engaging in robberies could offer a straightforward means of quickly accumulating wealth, particularly given the anticipated Bonnie and Clyde-like dynamic between the two main characters.

Leaked information suggests that players would have the ability to issue instructions to their partner during a heist, such as commanding them to surrender or stand their ground. Furthermore, both characters are said to carry "loot bags" for storing the ill-gotten money and gold. Additionally, a sharing system could be in place, allowing both characters to exchange items like food, ammunition, consumables, and even weapons.

It is important to keep in mind that all the provided information is rooted in leaks and rumors, and should be taken with a degree of skepticism.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!