Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is now available to order on quick-commerce platform Blinkit in select Indian cities ahead of its global release on November 19. The platform has started offering the PlayStation 5 version of the highly anticipated game for ₹5,999, allowing customers to get a physical game box delivered to their doorstep within minutes. The announcement was made by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa on X on Wednesday, November 18.

The move follows Rockstar Games' announcement that GTA 6 will arrive after 13+ years since the launch of GTA 5 in 2013. At the moment, Blinkit is releasing its Standard Edition, meaning customers will be getting a physical retail box containing a digital download code rather than a traditional game disc. The code can be used in the PlayStation Store to download to a compatible PS5 console.

GTA 6 Blinkit availability: List of Indian cities

According to Dhindsa's announcement on X, GTA 6 is currently available through Blinkit in select locations across 11 Indian cities. These include Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The Blinkit CEO also said that the game will be available to more cities between November 18 and 19. However, delivery availability may be dependent upon location and stock.

GTA 6 price in India and bank offers Blinkit has listed the GTA 6 Standard Edition for PS5 at ₹5,999. Customers can also avail certain bank offers, such as discounts on Axis Bank cards, which bring the final price down to ₹5,749.

Players who want the Ultimate Edition can buy an upgrade pass separately from the PlayStation Store for Rs. 1,499. The platform hasn't released any details regarding the Xbox version, so it remains to be seen whether it will be available as well.

GTA 6 physical box comes with a digital download code If you are placing an order for GTA 6 on Blinkit, you can't expect to receive a physical game disc. However, the retail version comes with a printed digital redemption code for players to use to download the game on their PS5.

The physical packaging is also geared towards being a collectible item for fans. Upon redeeming via the PlayStation Store, players can download the game and get ready for its worldwide launch on November 19.