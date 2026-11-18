Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is now available to order on quick-commerce platform Blinkit in select Indian cities ahead of its global release on November 19. The platform has started offering the PlayStation 5 version of the highly anticipated game for ₹5,999, allowing customers to get a physical game box delivered to their doorstep within minutes. The announcement was made by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa on X on Wednesday, November 18.

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The move follows Rockstar Games' announcement that GTA 6 will arrive after 13+ years since the launch of GTA 5 in 2013. At the moment, Blinkit is releasing its Standard Edition, meaning customers will be getting a physical retail box containing a digital download code rather than a traditional game disc. The code can be used in the PlayStation Store to download to a compatible PS5 console.

GTA 6 Blinkit availability: List of Indian cities

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According to Dhindsa's announcement on X, GTA 6 is currently available through Blinkit in select locations across 11 Indian cities. These include Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The Blinkit CEO also said that the game will be available to more cities between November 18 and 19. However, delivery availability may be dependent upon location and stock.

GTA 6 price in India and bank offers Blinkit has listed the GTA 6 Standard Edition for PS5 at ₹5,999. Customers can also avail certain bank offers, such as discounts on Axis Bank cards, which bring the final price down to ₹5,749.

Players who want the Ultimate Edition can buy an upgrade pass separately from the PlayStation Store for Rs. 1,499. The platform hasn't released any details regarding the Xbox version, so it remains to be seen whether it will be available as well.

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GTA 6 physical box comes with a digital download code If you are placing an order for GTA 6 on Blinkit, you can't expect to receive a physical game disc. However, the retail version comes with a printed digital redemption code for players to use to download the game on their PS5.

The physical packaging is also geared towards being a collectible item for fans. Upon redeeming via the PlayStation Store, players can download the game and get ready for its worldwide launch on November 19.

In his X announcement, Dhindsa made fun of Rockstar taking years to get GTA 6 to gamers, while Blinkit was created in the meantime to deliver it to gamers in minutes. He also joked that employers may be expecting an increased amount of sick leave as gamers are due to spend time playing the long-awaited title.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.