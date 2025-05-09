GTA 6 PC release timeline: What history tells us about Rockstar's strategy

GTA 6 isn't coming to PC at launch. It's only going to launch for the PS5, PS5 Pro and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, on May 26, 2026. Yes, just these four consoles. Rockstar confirmed this on its website and through multiple trailers, as only these platforms were mentioned.

And yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 is also missing from the list so far. Based on the current information, it's unlikely the game will launch on it, unless Nintendo has a surprise reveal planned.

That said, many are wondering when GTA 6 might arrive on PC. We have done some research based on previous instances of Rockstar's console releases and how long it took for them to arrive on PC. Here's what we found.

How Long Did Rockstar Take to Bring Its Console Games To PC? Let’s go back to 2008, when GTA 4 launched. It initially came out for the PS3 and Xbox 360 back then. Wondering when it arrived on PC? While the PS3 and Xbox versions launched in April 2008, the PC version only came out in December, 8 months later.

Now, moving to GTA 5. It launched in September 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, but the PC version didn't arrive until April 2015, almost two years later.

What about Red Dead Redemption 2? It launched for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles on October 26, 2018. The Windows PC version, however, was released more than a year later, on November 5, 2019.

Considering Rockstar's track record, it’s clear the studio typically spaces out its major game launches on consoles and PCs. With GTA 5, it took nearly two years. With GTA 4, it was eight months, and with Red Dead Redemption 2, it was over a year. So, it would not be out of the ordinary to assume that Rockstar might take its time with GTA 6's PC release as well.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Visuals Were Captured On A Base PS5 What's interesting is Rockstar's confirmation that the trailer's visuals were captured on a standard PS5, not even the PS5 Pro. Judging by the footage, the game looks highly detailed, with high-fidelity graphics, detailed animations, realistic muscle deformation on Jason as he moves, sweat effects, and more. There are even intricate details like beer bottles showcasing bubbles or water fluids sloshing around.