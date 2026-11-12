GTA 6 pre-orders break records ahead of launch; Xbox One players can also play via cloud gaming

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has reportedly crossed $1 billion in pre-order revenue ahead of its 19 November launch, setting new records on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. The Rockstar Games action-adventure game is set to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, with over 10 million pre-orders, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Rockstar has announced that digital users can preload the game, and Microsoft has confirmed it will be available on older Xbox One consoles on launch day via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game's growing popularity is drawing comparisons with major Hollywood releases, such as Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled to release in December.

GTA 6 pre-orders cross $1 billion ahead of November launch According to Sensor Tower estimates reported by The Washington Post on 11 November, GTA 6 has generated more than $1 billion in pre-order revenue, with over 10 million copies reportedly pre-ordered across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. These are estimates, not figures from Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

Sony and Microsoft have also independently announced that GTA 6 is the most pre-ordered game of their digital stores' history. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick also said pre-orders have exceeded initial expectations.

GTA 6 launch prompts employees to book holidays The game's 19 November release is already influencing workplace leave plans. According to HR software company BambooHR's 22 October report, time-off requests for 19 November are nearly 13% higher than comparable dates in 2024 and 2025.

BambooHR said 18% of surveyed salaried US workers intended to take the day off on launch day to play GTA 6. Earlier, Mashable reports highlighted how a Thursday release could allow players to combine two vacation days with the weekend for an extended gaming break.

Companies are also responding to the excitement. Logitech has reportedly offered employees a day off to play games of their choice, while its gaming division plans to stream from its San Jose headquarters on launch day.

Rockstar enables GTA 6 pre-loading ahead of release On 10 November, Rockstar Games revealed that digital pre-loading is now offered for those who have pre-ordered GTA 6. The purchasers of the code-in-box physical editions can use their codes to download the game once they receive them.

The developer has confirmed that the game will run at 30 fps on current-generation consoles. PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and ray-traced shadows will also be new features for the PS5 Pro version.

GTA 6 will also be playable on Xbox One through cloud gaming Microsoft announced on 10 November that GTA 6 will be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S from 19 November at 1 am ET. The Xbox One user will need to stream the game rather than download it. Play will be cloud-streamed with Xbox Series S graphics settings.

Furthermore, Microsoft announced that cloud gaming playtime can be bought individually from 11 November, in supported markets, without the need to subscribe to Game Pass. Purchasing the game is still required.

AI could push Rockstar to release GTA 6 on PC sooner In the meantime, former Rockstar North technical director Obbe Vermeij believes generative AI could affect the studio's PC release plans. Speaking to Rock Paper Shotgun, Vermeij suggested that AI tools could potentially help developers create unofficial PC conversions of the PS5 version.

He made the point that while these versions may not be as good as an official release, their presence could still impact Rockstar's sales. He further said that the company might want to launch console and PC versions together, which he felt would be a smart move.