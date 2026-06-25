GTA 6 pre orders go live: India price, editions, bonuses and launch date explained

The wait is over for grand theft auto fans as Rockstar Games has announced the pricing and pre-order information for its latest open world crime.

GTA 6 pre-order details:

Grand Theft Auto VI is now available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is set to debut on 19 November and players who pre-order the digital version will be able to pre-load the game starting November 12

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Grand Theft Auto VI is priced at $79.99 ( ₹5,999) for the Standard Edition. Rockstar is also offering a Deluxe Edition for $99.99 ( ₹7,499) and an Ultimate Edition for $119.99 ( ₹8,999).

GTA 6 map

GTA 6 returns players to the iconic fictional city of Vice City, Rockstar's take on Miami, while expanding the world into the wider state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

These are the key locations confirmed so far:

Vice City: Rockstar's version of Miami, featuring landmarks such as Little Cuba, Ocean Beach, and a major international airport.

Leonida Keys: A chain of tropical islands based on the Florida Keys, known for its boating culture and history of smuggling.

Grassrivers: Inspired by the Everglades, this swampy region blends wildlife, local culture, and the origins of several homegrown rap artists.

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Port Gellhorn: A rundown coastal town that serves as a hotspot for experienced criminals chasing lucrative heists.

Ambrosia: A peaceful-looking community with picturesque sunsets, though its calm exterior hides criminal activity.

Mount Kalaga: A mountainous wilderness area that introduces higher elevations and rugged terrain to the game's map.

GTA 6 storyline

The story centres on Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal duo inspired by the legendary Bonnie and Clyde, as they navigate Leonida's underworld.

Jason is a former Army serviceman whose difficult upbringing among scammers and criminals shaped his life. After leaving the military, he found himself working alongside drug traffickers in the Leonida Keys. Hoping to change his fortunes, Jason's path crosses with Lucia, a meeting he believes could either transform his life for the better or make things even worse.

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Lucia learned to fight from her father at a young age and eventually landed in Leonida Penitentiary after trying to defend her family. Recently released, she is determined to avoid past mistakes and build the prosperous life her mother always wanted after leaving Liberty City. She believes teaming up with Jason offers her the best chance to achieve that dream.

GTA 6 characters

In addition to Jason and Lucia, Rockstar has introduced several supporting characters:

Boobie Ike: A Vice City entrepreneur who built a business empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio. He now focuses on growing his music label, Only Raw Records.

Dre'Quan Priest: The driving force behind Only Raw Records, Dre'Quan is determined to make a name for himself in Vice City's music industry.

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Real Dimez (Bae-Luxe and Roxy): Childhood friends who went from extorting local dealers to becoming rap artists. After scoring a viral hit with DWNPLY, they are hoping for another breakthrough under Only Raw Records.

Raul Bautista: A fearless bank robber known for assembling crews to pull off ambitious and dangerous heists.

Brian Heder: A veteran drug smuggler operating in the Leonida Keys. He provides Jason with a place to stay in exchange for helping with local collections and intimidation jobs.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in