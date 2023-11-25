GTA 6 Preorder date leak sparks excitement: Alleged December 12 release expected
A leaked image from an Argos Support agent hints at a possible GTA 6 preorder date of December 12, 2023, but the authenticity of the screenshot remains unverified.
Rockstar Games generated significant excitement among gamers by announcing that the trailer for GTA 6 would be released in December. Now, an alleged leak has surfaced online, revealing the possible preorder date for GTA 6. If you have been eagerly anticipating the game for over a decade, you can now find out when to preorder it online.