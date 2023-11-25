GTA 6 Preorder date leak sparks excitement: Alleged December 12 release expected

Rockstar Games generated significant excitement among gamers by announcing that the trailer for GTA 6 would be released in December. Now, an alleged leak has surfaced online, revealing the possible preorder date for GTA 6. If you have been eagerly anticipating the game for over a decade, you can now find out when to preorder it online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An image circulating on X featuring an Argos Support agent hints at the imminent arrival of the GTA 6 preorder date. According to leaked information, it is suggested that GTA 6 preorders might become available on December 12.

HT tech reported that the Argos agent allegedly stated, “I have been informed the software Grand Theft Auto VI for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order on December 12, 2023, confirmed to us by the distributors." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yet, when Rockstar Universe contacted Argos Support, the support agent straightforwardly mentioned that GTA 6 would be "available for pre-booking" once the official release date is disclosed.

While the authenticity of the circulating screenshot remains unverified, it adds an intriguing layer to the speculation surrounding the GTA 6 trailer release date. Notably, it is already established that December signifies the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, with the anticipated GTA 6 trailer set for release during the same month.

GTAForums, the site where 90 early development footage clips of GTA 6 were leaked last year, conducted a poll to speculate on the potential launch date of GTA 6. While many participants made random guesses, Rockstar Insider Tez2 provided significant insight into the potential release date of GTA 6. According to the leaker, "several devs" anticipate that GTA 6 could be released in Spring 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Tez2 pointed out that Rockstar has adhered to a Spring release timeline for some of its past games, including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both of which experienced delays extending into their respective launch years. This suggests the possibility that the GTA 6 launch might occur in the latter part of 2025.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.