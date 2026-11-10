GTA 6 release date confirmed for November 19: Pre-load, New Zealand early access, PC update and £1 million car

Rockstar Games is set to launch Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Ahead of the global launch, the developer has confirmed that digital pre-loading will begin on November 10, allowing players to download the game in advance and access it once the release window opens.

The launch is planned to be region-based, with time zone advantages, with New Zealand among the first regions to receive access. Reports also suggest that some Xbox gamers might be able to play it sooner by changing their location. Rockstar has not yet announced the full details of the subsequent regional unlocking or a PC version.

GTA 6 release date and supported platforms GTA 6 will officially be released Thursday, November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games has announced that it will release PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

However, the PC version is not to be released until later. No Windows release date has been announced, nor have system requirements or pre-loading been announced. According to reports, a PC release may be coming in early 2027, but for now, it remains unclear if Rockstar has confirmed plans for a PC release as of November 10th, 2026.

GTA 6 preload date and download size Rockstar's pre-load announcement states that digital downloads will be available 9 days before the official launch on November 10.

For PS5 gamers, it'll begin downloading at midnight local time, and Xbox Series X|S users will be able to start pre-loading the game worldwide at 12am GMT. GTA 6 may need up to 212 GB of storage space, according to reports. Players should have some space left on their console before they begin the download.

Physical code-in-box versions will be available to retailers on November 12, according to reports.

Why will New Zealand get GTA 6 before other countries? According to SVG's release-time breakdown, Rockstar's regional rollout is expected to follow midnight local time on November 19. This could allow New Zealand to be among the first countries to play the game, given its location near the International Date Line.

The reported schedule has New Zealand ahead of Taiwan, India, Central Europe, the UK, South America, and North America. Mexico and Central America are expected to receive access among the last regions, creating a potential gap of around 20 hours between the earliest and latest unlocks.

GTAVice has identified 15 release windows across roughly 19 hours in a separate report, which revealed the dates of the PS Store releases by using PS Store timestamps. However, these timings have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar or Sony and remain subject to change.

Can Xbox players access GTA 6 early? There have been reports that some Xbox players are going to alter their console region to New Zealand using their profile and system settings. This may also enable players in North America to get their hands on GTA 6 several hours earlier than the region's release date, SVG reported.

PlayStation users may face a more complicated process. They would need a separate New Zealand PSN account and a region-specific gift card in order to try a similar switch. Neither method has been officially endorsed by Rockstar.

Rockstar releases new GTA 6 screenshots as the launch approaches Rockstar has also unveiled another batch of GTA 6 screenshots that include the characters Jason and Lucia. The photos show various scenes, including the interior of a nightclub or bar meeting, visible in the second image, and the gym, visible in the third image. Other scenes include an airboat ride, a police pursuit of a superyacht and helicopters following Jason.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has reportedly said that GTA 6 pre-orders are far exceeding its expectations. The company hasn't revealed the actual numbers of pre-orders.

Players are getting ready for one of the biggest video game releases for 2026, as pre-loading starts on November 10 with the official release on November 19.

GTA 6-inspired Grotti Cheetah car goes on sale for £1 million Rockstar Games has announced another development ahead of the release of the game, with West Coast Customs announcing they have built a real-life version of the Grotti Cheetah, a car inspired by the GTA series. This custom is a remake of the famous television series 'Miami Vice' and is based on the Ferrari Testarossa.