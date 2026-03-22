GTA 6 release date, price in India, map, characters, storyline and all you need to know

The latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA VI, is all set to launch later this year. The popular open-world game has seen multiple delays since the first launch announcement by Rockstar Games, but the excitement around it has refused to fade away. Rockstar has also announced many key details about the game like the map, characters and more. Here's everything you need to know about GTA 6.

GTA 6 release date and available platforms: Grand Theft Auto 6 is all set to launch globally on 19 November, 2026. The game has been confirmed to debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While a PC launch timeline hasn't yet been announced, if history is anything to go by, we could see the GTA 6 coming to PCs as early as next year.

GTA 6 map: GTA 6 once again takes the gamers back to the popular fictionalized Vice City, which is modelled after Miami. Meanwhile, the game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida.

Here are top destinations confirmed in the game so far:

Vice City: Mirrored after Miami, the city is said to be the crown jewel of the map featuring areas like Little Cuba, Ocean Beach, and an international airport.

Leonida Keys: Based on Florida Keys, the area is a coastal, boat-filled region with a rich history of golden-age smuggling.

Grassrivers: Crafted after Everglades, the area is a gritty, culturally rich area that birthed local rap sensations.

Port Gellhorn: The area is described as a hunting ground for seasoned criminals looking for high-stakes scores.

Ambrosia: A scenic, laid-back locale perfect for sunset mudslides—and shady underworld dealings.

Mount Kalaga: A mountainous region that promises to add verticality and wilderness to the Leonida landscape.

GTA 6 storyline: The game will take the users through the criminal underworld via a Bonnie and Clyde-style partnership between the two lead characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

As per the official description of the characters, Duval is an ex-Army soldier who had a troubled youth growing up around grifters and crooks. After his military stint failed to keep him on the straight and narrow, Jason ended up in the Keys working for local drug runners. Looking for a way out of his current rut, his life, he meets Lucia. As he notes, meeting her "could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him."

Lucia was taught to fight by her father as soon as she could walk and a rough life that eventually landed her a stint in the Leonida Penitentiary for trying to protect her family. Recently freed by "sheer luck," she is determined to make smart moves and achieve the good life her mother has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City.

Fresh out of prison, Lucia sees a life with Jason as her ultimate ticket to the top.

GTA 6 characters: Apart from Jason and Lucia, the game will feature a set of supporting characters. Here's everything we know about them so far.

Boobie Ike: A local Vice City legend who successfully transitioned from street hustling to a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio. He is currently heavily invested in his music label, Only Raw Records.

Dre'Quan Priest: Dre'Quan's ultimate goal was always the music industry. He serves as the mastermind behind Only Raw Records and is looking to expand his influence from Boobie's strip club straight into the heart of the Vice City music scene.

Real Dimez (Bae-Luxe and Roxy): Two friends since high school who turned their time shaking down local dealers into a lucrative rap career. After a viral hit five years ago with local rapper DWNPLY, they are now signed to Dre'Quan's Only Raw Records, hoping for a second taste of fame.

Raul Bautista: A highly reckless bank robber who is constantly recruiting talent for massive, dangerous scores.

Brian Heder: A veteran drug runner from the Leonida Keys. He acts as Jason's landlord, letting him stay rent-free in exchange for handling local shakedowns.