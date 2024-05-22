A recent report has revealed that a significant number of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) players, predominantly PlayStation users, may not have the necessary hardware to run the highly anticipated GTA 6, set for release in Fall 2025. The upcoming installment will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and it is expected to be compatible with the rumored PS5 Pro.

Video game journalist Stephen Totilo recently shared insights from Sony about their console sales and user base. The PlayStation 5, now in the latter stages of its lifecycle, has achieved sales of 59 million units. Despite this, Sony reports having 118 million monthly active PlayStation users, half of whom are still using the PlayStation 4, a console that cannot support GTA 6.

This data indicates that approximately 50 percent of PlayStation gamers will be unable to play GTA 6 upon its release unless they upgrade to a compatible console. Although not all PlayStation gamers may be interested in GTA 6, those who are will need to transition to a PlayStation 5 or the anticipated PS5 Pro, which is rumored to offer enhanced performance capabilities.

While the PS5 Pro has not been officially announced by Sony, leaks suggest it could offer a superior gaming experience for titles like GTA 6. As the game's launch date draws closer, PlayStation 4 users will face the choice of upgrading their hardware to continue enjoying one of gaming's most popular franchises.

Furthermore, a survey indicates that around 49 percent of gamers in the UK are unlikely to purchase GTA 6, posing potential market challenges for Rockstar Games. Nevertheless, the release on next-gen consoles is expected to attract a substantial audience, especially if the PS5 Pro meets performance expectations.

As fans eagerly await more details on GTA 6 and potential new hardware, the console gaming landscape continues to evolve in anticipation of the release.

