GTA 6 release highlights console upgrade challenge for PlayStation gamers: Report
A recent report reveals that many PlayStation users may not have the hardware to run GTA 6, requiring an upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro. Despite 59 million PS5 sales, 50% of 118 million active users still use PS4, which is not compatible with the upcoming game.
A recent report has revealed that a significant number of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) players, predominantly PlayStation users, may not have the necessary hardware to run the highly anticipated GTA 6, set for release in Fall 2025. The upcoming installment will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and it is expected to be compatible with the rumored PS5 Pro.