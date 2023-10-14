GTA 6 rumors: THIS is when the game could launch, hints analyst

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game, and fans have been eager to learn more about it. Last year, a user named 'teapotuberhacker' leaked some development videos, which prompted Rockstar Games to confirm that GTA 6 is in the works, reported HT Tech. However, they did not provide any information about when the game will be released. Now, analysts have made predictions about the release date of GTA 6.

According to a report on MSN, analysts from Raymond James have improved their outlook on Take-Two Interactive's stock. Take-Two Interactive is the company that owns Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA, adds the report from the publication.

They are now more optimistic about the years 2025 and beyond. This suggests that GTA 6 might be released in 2025. The report also mentions that Take-Two will share its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, and a potential release date for GTA 6 might be announced after that.

This supports earlier rumors about when GTA 6 might come out. Last year, some people in the gaming industry suggested that Take-Two Interactive might reveal GTA 6 on May 17 during an investor call, but that did not happen.

In a video, Tom Henderson, who is known for leaking information about Call of Duty games, said that GTA 6 might be released in either 2024 or 2025. A reporter from Bloomberg named Jason Schreier also supported Henderson's predictions.

There was a leaked voice recording of Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, on X (formerly Twitter). In the recording, he hinted that October 24, 2024, might be a potential release date for GTA 6. However, the post containing this information has been removed.

Reports suggest that GTA 6 might have a unique setup with two main characters, much like Bonnie and Clyde. These characters are named Jason and Lucia, one male and one female, and they were seen robbing a diner together. If this is true, it would mark the first time that Rockstar Games includes a female lead character in the GTA series.

After exploring Los Santos in GTA San Andreas and more recently in GTA 5, GTA 6 might return to Vice City, added the report. This city, which was made famous in 2002's GTA Vice City, is Rockstar's version of Miami.

