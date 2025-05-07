GTA 6 second trailer released: Meet Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos and 8 others set to rule Vice City

Soon after delaying the launch of GTA 6, Rockstar Games has given more details about the open-world game with the rollout of a second trailer and a dedicated website sharing a lot of new information. In case you have been living under a rock, GTA 6 is among the most anticipated game sequels ever made. After promising a Fall 2025 release date, Rockstar Games has now pushed it to May 2026.

While a few details like the game's location and main characters were already hinted at in the first trailer, most other information was just speculation. However, Rockstar has now officially confirmed that GTA 6 will feature a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style crime story involving Jason and Lucia—and we now have their full names: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Let's take a look at what we know about the top characters of the new Grand Theft Auto franchise.

1) Jason Duval: The trailer video shows Jason going around the fictional town of Vice City going completing everyday tasks. We also have more background on the roots and motivations for Jason.

“Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder.” the description for Jason reads.

It also noted that Jason grew around grifters and crooks and also served a stint in the Army in order to “shake off his troubled teens”. He worked for local drug runners in the town's “Leonida Keys” area which takes an inspiration from the actually Florida Keys area.

“Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell.” the description adds.

Jason Duval in GTA 6

2) Lucia Caminos: The trailer shows Lucia coming out of prison with Jason going in to receive her. While it isn't completely clear what landed her a sentence, the description by Rockstar says that “fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary” and she got out due to sheer luck.

As for her background, Lucia was taught to fight by her father “as soon as she could walk” and wants the “good life” her mother wanted for her since the Liberty City days.

"Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes… A life with Jason could be her way out." the description adds.

Moreover, we are also hinted about a criminal conspiracy involving Jason and Lucia where they will need to rely on each other more than ever in order to make it out alive. The two characters are also seen in action during the trailer video where they are seen in high speed car chases and flying planes in order to do what they need to in order to survive.

Lucia Camos in GTA 6

3) Cal Hampton Cal is introduced as Jason's friend and a fellow associate of Brian Heder. He loves hanging out at home, “snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open.”

“Cal is at the low tide of America and happy there. Casual paranoia loves company, but his friend Jason has bigger plans.” the character description reads.

4) Boobie Ike: Boobie is introduced as a local Vice City legend and has transformed his life from the streets into a legitimate business empire that goes from real estate, strip club to even a recording studio.

“Boobie might seem like he's just out for himself, but it's his partnership with the young aspiring music mogul Dre'Quan for Only Raw Records that he's most invested in — now they just need a hit.” his character description reads.

5) Dre'Quan Priest: Dre'Quan is a gangster turned musician who earlier performed at Boobie's strip club and is now eying the Vice City scene with a new signed deal with Real Dimez.

6) Real Dimez and Bae Luxe: Not a lot is known about these two characters, their descriptions on Rockstar's website reveals that they have been friends since high school and are “girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence.”

7) Raul Bautista: Raul Bautista is introduced as a charming, cunning and confident man who is a seasoned bank robber and is always on the hunt for talent that can take risks to bring the biggest rewards.

“Raul's recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.” his character description adds.

8) Brian Heder and Lori: Brian is introduced as a classic drug runner who has been associated with the profession since the ‘golden age of smuggling’ in the Leonida Keys area. The balding man with a goatee is very much around Vice City and now moves drugs through his boat yard and through his third wife Lori.

“Brian's been around long enough to let others do his dirty work. Brian’s letting Jason live rent-free at one of his properties — so long as he helps with local shakedowns, and stops by for Lori’s sangria once in a while.” his character description notes.