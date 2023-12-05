GTA 6 trailer launched: Check release date, new characters and all that's confirmed
Rockstar Games releases highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, confirming leaks and announcing release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.
Rockstar Games finally released the trailer for its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 on Tuesday, hours ahead of schedule thanks to a supposed trailer leak on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). As expected, the trailer quickly went viral on YouTube, with the video garnering over 11 million views in the 2 hour window since it was posted on the official Rockstar Games channel on YouTube.