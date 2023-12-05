Rockstar Games finally released the trailer for its long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 on Tuesday, hours ahead of schedule thanks to a supposed trailer leak on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). As expected, the trailer quickly went viral on YouTube, with the video garnering over 11 million views in the 2 hour window since it was posted on the official Rockstar Games channel on YouTube. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The GTA 6 trailer confirms many of the leaks that have been circulating around the open-world game, while a subsequent press release from Rockstar Games revealed that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025. However, there was no update on when or if the game would be coming to PC, much to the dismay of many PC gaming enthusiasts.

While confirming that the trailer for the upcoming game has indeed been leaked, Rockstar Games said on X: “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trailer leak comes on the heels of a GTA 6 gameplay video going viral on TikTok, which gave a sneak peek at the highly anticipated gameplay and map of upcoming game, and sent the gaming community into a frenzy.

The GTA 6 trailer introduces the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, who is seen in a prison at the start of the trailer. Later in the video, Lucia and her boyfriend are seen pulling off Bonnie and Clyde-style heists in Vice City.

In a statement about GTA 6, Rockstar Games said: “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, previously said it expects the game to generate $8 billion in net bookings by 2025, Bloomberg reported. Notably, the Grand Theft Auto series, which began in 1997, has sold more than 400 million units to date, with the last iteration of the series released in 2013. The more than decade-long gap between the release of GTA 5 and GTA 6 has left the game's loyal fanbase eager for a peek at the new game.

GTA 5 is the second best-selling video game of all time, selling over 190 million copies worldwide, behind only Microsoft's Minecraft, which has sold over 300 million copies, according to data cited by CNBC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.