GTA 6 trailer records over 90 million views in 24 hours, breaks THIS unique record.
GTA 6 trailer video has shattered the record most number of views on a non-music video on YouTube video, taking over from the present record holder Mr Beast.
The GTA 6 trailer has arrived, giving fans who have eagerly awaited each new update to their favourite open-world gaming franchise something to look forward to. Such is the hype surrounding the Grand Theft Auto series that the GTA 6 trailer has been viewed over 90 million times in the 24 hours since it went live.