The GTA 6 trailer has arrived, giving fans who have eagerly awaited each new update to their favourite open-world gaming franchise something to look forward to. Such is the hype surrounding the Grand Theft Auto series that the GTA 6 trailer has been viewed over 90 million times in the 24 hours since it went live.

Notably, the GTA 6 trailer has now become the most viewed non-music video, easily overtaking the previous record set by YouTuber Mr Beast. However, the trailer for Rockstar Games' latest open-world game fell just short of the record for most views of a YouTube video in 24 hours, which was set by Korean music group BTS' song 'Butter', which had around 108 million views in that time.

The GTA 6 trailer was released ahead of schedule on Tuesday due to a leak on X (formerly Twitter). The company reacted quickly by moving up the release date of the trailer and having the leaked footage removed from X.

Why is there so much hype around GTA 6 trailer launch?

GTA 6 is the long-awaited sequel to the popular game GTA 5, which was released back in 2013, and Rockstar Games finally announced on Tuesday that fans will be able to get their hands on the latest iteration of the GTA series in 2025.

As evidenced by the views from the trailer video, the popularity of the Grand Theft Auto series knows no bounds, with GTA 5 being only the second most popular game of all time, selling around 190 million copies worldwide, behind only Microsoft's Minecraft. Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has previously said it expects the game to generate $8 billion in net bookings by 2025.

What's new in GTA 6?

The GTA 6 trailer introduces the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, who is seen in a prison at the start of the trailer. Later in the video, Lucia and her boyfriend are seen pulling off Bonnie and Clyde-style heists in Vice City.

In a statement about GTA 6, Rockstar Games said: “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

