GTA 6 release delayed to 2026, Rockstar Games announces official deadline

The next instalment in the popular open-world game series Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, has been officially delayed and will not be released this year. The developers of GTA VI, Rockstar Games, have announced that the game will now be released on 26 May 2026.

In a blogpost announcing the delay and new release date, Rockstar Games wrote, “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.” the company added.

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take Two Interactive, is due to announce its financial results on 15 May 2025, at which time more details about the game could also be revealed.

When was GTA 6 supposed to release? GTA 6 was supposed to be released in the fall of 2025, with the first teaser released back in December 2023. The original teaser has since been viewed over 250 million times, but there have been no new details about the game, which had already led to rumours of the game being delayed again.

The teaser for GTA 6 shows that the game is set in Vice City and features the trademark chaos that gamers have grown accustomed to, such as characters committing robberies, muggings, and evading law enforcement. However, the full story of the game is still under wraps.

One of the most anticipated changes in GTA 6 is the introduction of two main protagonists, including the series' first-ever female lead, Lucia. Portrayed as a convict, Lucia partners with her rumoured accomplice, Jason, in a string of criminal escapades that promise to drive the narrative forward.