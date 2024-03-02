GTA Online's Cluckin' Bell Farm raid update confirmed for March 7, 2024: All details
GTA Online fans are eagerly counting down the days until March 7, 2024, as Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update. The excitement surrounding this announcement has been fueled by the recent drop of the action-packed teaser trailer, showcasing snippets of the adrenaline-fueled missions awaiting players.