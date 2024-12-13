Rockstar's highly anticipated title, GTA 6, has just won an award before its official release. Unsurprisingly, GTA 6 has won the title of 'Most Anticipated Game' at the Game Awards 2024. The highly anticipated title had also won the 'Most Wanted Game' award at the Golden Joystick Awards last month, which was accepted by a representative from Rockstar Games, but that wasn't the case this time around.

Notably, there have been persistent rumours that Rockstar has finally released a trailer 2 for the Grand Theft Auto sequel, but these leaks have sadly not come to fruition.

When is GTA 6 releasing? The first trailer for GTA 6 dropped just before Take-Two's earnings call in November 2023, and fans of the open-world game have been waiting for over a year to see some footage before its eventual release. Reports suggest that Rockstar is aiming for a fall 2025 release date for the game.

The first teaser trailer for GTA 6 has been viewed over 200 million times on YouTube and has also helped to boost Take-Two Interactive Software's share price by over 30 per cent since then.

However, Take-Two Interactive's history of delays between the first and subsequent trailers has led to growing frustration among fans. There have also been leaks that Rockstar might be pushing back the release of GTA 6 to 2026.

GTA 6 characters: The teaser trailer offered a glimpse of the familiar GTA 6 storyline, with characters engaging in criminal activities such as robbery and mugging, and attracting the attention of law enforcement. However, the full storyline remains shrouded in mystery, leaving fans eager for more details.

GTA 6 is expected to introduce a groundbreaking feature to the series, with two main characters, including the first-ever female protagonist, Lucia, portrayed as a convict involved in various criminal exploits alongside her rumoured partner, Jason. Additional characters such as Stefani, a prison counsellor, and a mysterious Joker-like figure promise to enrich the narrative experience.