GTA VI delayed to 2026 — 13 years since GTA V; here’s the delay timeline, reasons and Rockstar Games’ response

Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have confirmed yet another delay for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), extending the release of the gaming industry’s most-anticipated title to 19 November 2026. The announcement, made on Thursday, marks the second official postponement of the sequel and further stretches what has already been a decade-long wait for millions of fans.

Advertisement

The latest update means players will now have waited 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V first took the world by storm in 2013. While frustration is mounting among eager fans, analysts and industry observers largely agree that the delay underscores Rockstar’s long-standing reputation for prioritising quality over deadlines.

Why GTA 6 is delayed? The new date represents the second major delay for GTA VI. The title was originally scheduled for a Fall 2025 launch, before Take-Two announced in May 2025 that it would instead arrive in May 2026. Just six months later, the company confirmed that the game will now release on 19 November 2026, adding another six months to the development timeline.

Advertisement

Rockstar Games addressed the delay in a statement posted on X, writing, “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

Timeline of delays Date

Announcement

Details

December 2023 Game revealed + initial release window Rockstar officially unveiled GTA VI with a trailer and confirmed a Fall 2025 release window. 2 May 2025 First delay announced Take-Two Interactive said the launch had been pushed to May 2026 to allow for additional development and testing. 6 November 2025 Second delay announced The company confirmed a further postponement to 19 November 2026, citing the need for “extra months” of polish and refinement. Why waiting for GTA 6 could be fruitful? Industry experts note that Rockstar’s strategy of taking its time has paid dividends in the past. Grand Theft Auto V, launched after several delays, became one of the best-selling entertainment products of all time, generating over $8 billion in revenue since release.

Advertisement

Analyst Wyatt Swanson of D.A. Davidson & Co told Reuters, “Taking the right amount of time to develop and perfect the game is important because generally rushed games with flaws often never recover or reach sales potential.”

That philosophy appears to be guiding Rockstar once again. The company’s reputation rests on releasing games that redefine the open-world genre, and its developers are known for exacting attention to detail—whether in world-building, character design, or cinematic storytelling.

What to expect from GTA 6: Story, characters, timeline and more Few entertainment properties command the same global attention as Grand Theft Auto. Since its debut in 1997, the series has courted controversy and acclaim in equal measure for its violent, satirical depiction of crime and modern life.

Advertisement

GTA V became a cultural phenomenon, blending cinematic storytelling with online multiplayer experiences that continue to thrive more than a decade later. With that legacy comes towering expectations for GTA VI—expectations Rockstar appears unwilling to compromise.

The upcoming entry returns to a Miami-like setting inspired by Vice City, featuring two lead characters: Lucia, the series’ first playable female protagonist, and her unnamed male partner. The first trailer, released in December 2023 and set to Tom Petty’s Love Is a Long Road, depicts the duo in a fast-paced sequence of robberies, car chases, and neon-lit chaos.

Lucia Camos in GTA 6

In one scene, Lucia, newly released from prison, tells her partner, “The only way we are going to get through this is by sticking together, being a team.”

Advertisement

Fans quickly likened the pair to a modern-day “Bonnie and Clyde”, hinting that the narrative will focus on loyalty, survival, and crime across a sprawling Florida-inspired world.

Why the delay matters While the delay is disappointing, it is expected to have positive long-term implications for both the game and the broader industry. Analysts predict that GTA VI will act as a major catalyst for console sales and hardware upgrades, similar to how GTA V drove PlayStation 4 and Xbox One adoption in 2013.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously described GTA VI as “a generational release” that will “set new benchmarks for entertainment.”

Also Read | GTA 6 delayed again: Rockstar Games pushes Grand Theft Auto launch to Nov 26

The extended development window may also allow Rockstar to fine-tune the game’s ambitious open world, improve AI systems, and prepare for a simultaneous launch across next-generation platforms.

Advertisement

GTA 6 price expectations Beyond the release date, analysts are also debating how much Rockstar should charge for its long-awaited title. A recent study by MIDiA Research, shared with IGN, found that GTA VI would likely generate more revenue at the standard $69.99 price point than at the rumoured $100.

Perry Gresham, Head of Data at MIDiA, said, “Our research suggests that GTA 6 will perform better financially at a standard $69.99 than at the much-discussed $100.”

GTA 6 characters Jason Duval, Lucia Caminos, Raul Bautista and Carl Hampton (Left to right)

The report describes $70 as the “optimal” price point, warning that a higher tag could shrink the game’s potential market. Co-author Brandon Sutton added, “Our findings show that 59 per cent of consumers have some interest in purchasing GTA 6, underlining its broad appeal and commercial potential.”

Advertisement