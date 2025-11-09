GTA VI delayed to Nov 2026 — 5 games that made fans wait, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Hogwarts Legacy & more

Grand Theft Auto VI fans will have to remain patient a little longer. Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that the much-anticipated title will now launch on 19 November 2026, extending an already lengthy wait for the next instalment in one of gaming’s most celebrated franchises.

The delay has reignited comparisons with Duke Nukem Forever, which holds the Guinness World Record for the longest video game development cycle, spanning 14 years and 43 days between its announcement in April 1997 and release in June 2011.

While some gamers are frustrated, others argue that the delay could ensure a truly polished experience, much like other blockbuster titles that took years to perfect. Here are five notable examples of games that made fans wait but ultimately delivered (or did not).

Red Dead Redemption 2: Eight Years of Perfection Rockstar Games’ own Red Dead Redemption 2 took eight years to arrive after the 2010 original. Initially planned for a 2017 release, it was pushed back as the studio fine-tuned the Western epic.

The wait paid off. The game was widely hailed as a cinematic masterpiece, praised for its realism, narrative depth, and breathtaking attention to detail. For many, it stands as proof that patience with Rockstar often yields greatness.

Cyberpunk 2077: From Disaster to Redemption First announced in 2012, Cyberpunk 2077 faced multiple delays before finally launching in 2020. Unfortunately, the long wait led to disappointment as the game was plagued by bugs so severe that Sony temporarily removed it from the PlayStation Store.

Years later, with major updates and the acclaimed Phantom Liberty DLC, the RPG has found redemption—showing how even the roughest launches can be turned around with persistence and care.

The Last of Us Part II: Twice Delayed, Still Divisive Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II faced two major delays—first for polish, then due to COVID-19-related logistics issues. After leaks and spoilers stirred controversy, the game finally debuted in 2020.

Though divisive among fans, it earned Game of the Year honours and was celebrated for its visuals, performances, and raw emotional storytelling.

Hogwarts Legacy: Magic Worth Waiting For Announced in 2020, Hogwarts Legacy suffered multiple postponements, moving from its original 2021 window to early 2023. Developers cited the need to deliver “the best possible experience” as the reason for the delays.

The result was an expansive, immersive open-world wizarding adventure that captured the hearts of Harry Potter fans and newcomers alike, proving that patience can indeed be magical.

Skull and Bones: Seven Years Lost at Sea Ubisoft’s long-awaited Skull and Bones became synonymous with development limbo. Inspired by Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, it was announced in 2017 but delayed six times as developers reworked major gameplay elements.

After years adrift, the pirate adventure finally set sail in 2024—albeit to mixed reviews. It remains a cautionary tale of how ambition can sometimes steer a project off course.

A Familiar Pattern of Delay and Expectation As Rockstar pushes GTA VI to late 2026, fans are reminded that game development is often a marathon, not a sprint. While delays test patience, they also raise hopes that the final product will be worthy of the wait—just as it was for Red Dead Redemption 2.

If history is any indication, Rockstar may yet prove that great things truly take time.