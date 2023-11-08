comScore
Wed Nov 08 2023 15:54:46
GTA VI likely to be announced this week. Here's what we know so far

GTA VI, the highly anticipated sequel to the Grand Theft Auto series, will be announced by Rockstar Games next week. The game is set in a fictional version of Miami and includes both a male and female protagonist.

Rockstar Games is planning to announce the much awaited sequel to the Grand Theft Auto series - GTA VI - next week while the trailer for the game could be released in the ensuing month matching with the 25th anniversary celebrations of Rockstar Games, reported Bloomberg.

Also Read| 

The predecessor of GTA VI, Grand Theft Auto V, is the second most sold game ever with 185 million copies sold and only standing behind Minecraft that has added bonus of the ability to be played on mobile phones.

GTA VI is set in a fictional version of Miami and features two protagonists - male and female, reported Bloomberg. An earlier report had noted that the first female protagonist from Rockstar will be Latina and will be influenced by the pairing of bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. Moreover, the Bloomberg report from earlier in the year noted that developers are also being cautious not to ‘punch down’ by making jokes about marginalized communities, in stark contrast to the earlier GTA games. 

The Bloomberg report noted that hackers had released hours of early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay last year. Rockstar had blamed the leak on a ‘network intrusion’ and vowed to introduce the audience to GTA VI ‘properly’ when it is ready. 

Ahead of the launch of this popular game, Rockstar Games which is a division of Take-Two Interactive Software has been working on cleaning its corporate culture and improving work life balance after employees had complained of burnout after the launch of company's last game in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2.

While Rockstar has confirmed that the company is currently working on GTA VI, other details have been hard to come by. The excitement surrounding GTA VI has surpassed all bounds with fans going delusional enough to start looking for a secret tease for GTA VI during an update for Read Dead Online, reported IGN.

 

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 03:59 PM IST
