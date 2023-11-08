GTA VI likely to be announced this week. Here's what we know so far
GTA VI, the highly anticipated sequel to the Grand Theft Auto series, will be announced by Rockstar Games next week. The game is set in a fictional version of Miami and includes both a male and female protagonist.
Rockstar Games is planning to announce the much awaited sequel to the Grand Theft Auto series - GTA VI - next week while the trailer for the game could be released in the ensuing month matching with the 25th anniversary celebrations of Rockstar Games, reported Bloomberg.