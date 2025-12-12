GTP 5.2 vs Gemini 3: How both AI platforms stack against each other

OpenAI unveiled GPT 5.2 on Thursday, introducing what it describes as its most advanced model series to date for professional and enterprise use. The upgrade arrives at a critical moment for the company, which is under pressure from intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence sector, particularly from Google’s newly launched Gemini 3.

Stronger performance on professional tasks? According to OpenAI, GPT 5.2 offers significant improvements in areas such as spreadsheet creation, presentation building, coding, long-context comprehension and tool use. The company said its enterprise customers already report that AI saves them between 40 and 60 minutes a day, with heavy users claiming more than ten hours a week. GPT 5.2 has been designed to increase this value by boosting accuracy and output quality across common business workflows.

The Sam Altman-led platform wrote in its blog post that on the GDPval evaluation, which tests well-defined knowledge work tasks across 44 occupations, GPT 5.2 Thinking achieved a new high score and was judged to meet or exceed human expert performance in more than 70% of comparisons. OpenAI says the model delivers results at more than eleven times the speed and at less than 1% of the cost of professional labour, based on historical benchmarks.

Early testers reported noticeable gains in formatting, design sophistication and structural coherence in spreadsheets and slide decks produced by the new model.

Major gains in coding and debugging The AI company notes that GPT 5.2 Thinking sets a new benchmark on SWE Bench Pro, a workload that measures real-world software engineering capabilities across four programming languages. OpenAI reports a score of 55.6% on this more challenging evaluation, along with an 80% score on the Python-focused SWE Bench Verified test.

The company says that in everyday development settings the model can more reliably identify bugs, implement feature requests and refactor large codebases, reducing the need for manual intervention. Testers also found improvements in front-end development, particularly in complex or unconventional interfaces involving three-dimensional elements.

Improved factual accuracy and long-context reasoning? OpenAI notes a meaningful drop in hallucinations compared with GPT 5.1 Thinking. In a set of anonymised ChatGPT queries, responses containing errors were 30% less common. This is intended to make the model more dependable for writing, research and analytical tasks.

Long-context performance also marks a major step forward. GPT 5.2 Thinking achieved near-perfect accuracy on the four-needle MRCR evaluation variant at a context window of 256,000 tokens. This allows the model to analyse and synthesise information from extremely long documents such as legal contracts, research papers and multi-file projects without losing coherence.

Rollout to ChatGPT and API users GPT 5.2 Instant, Thinking and Pro versions began rolling out on Thursday to paying ChatGPT customers, including Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscribers. API access is available immediately for developers. Users on India’s free ChatGPT Go tier have not yet received the update.

GPT 5.2 vs Gemini 3 The release comes shortly after a leaked internal memo in which OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman reportedly warned staff of a “code red” scenario. Google’s Gemini 3 has surged ahead in several benchmark categories and on leaderboards such as LMArena, where various versions occupy top positions across text, vision, image generation and search rankings.

Early LMArena results place GPT 5.2 High in second position for web development tasks, behind Claude Opus 4.5, with Gemini 3 Pro in fourth. GPT 5.2 is not yet listed on the platform’s broader leaderboards.

Benchmark comparisons published by both companies show a mixed picture. OpenAI reports that GPT 5.2 outperforms Gemini 3 on GPQA Diamond and AIME 2025 without tools, while Google reports higher scores on multimodal benchmarks such as MMMLU and some reasoning tasks. Independent testing from groups like ScaleAI has not yet incorporated GPT 5.2.

Features and pricing Both models are part of broader ecosystems. Gemini 3 benefits from deeper integration across Google’s product suite, including Google AI Mode, Google apps and NotebookLM. By contrast, OpenAI users require separate access to the Sora app for AI video generation, though image creation is available within ChatGPT.