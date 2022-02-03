NEW DELHI: GuardianLink.io, a non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem technology framework, has launched first-ever metaverse wedding NFT collection on its marketplace platform, Beyondlife.Club. Asia is all set to witness its first wedding reception in Metaverse as couple Dinesh Kshatriya and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy host their Hogwarts-themed virtual wedding on 6 February 2022.

Sponsored by the crypto trading platform, CoinSwitch Kuber, the NFT collection will be an artwork featuring backgrounds and attires from the Harry Potter and cyberpunk era, in addition to the classic wedding attire featuring the bride, groom, and the bride's late father.

Further, BeyondLife.Club has created an NFT, themed around the movie The Matrix, in the Indian language showcasing the names of the bride and the groom.

This NFT collection comprises 12 NFTs of which 11 unique (ERC 721) NFTs are of the bride and groom’s virtual avatars, projected in traditional as well as western attire with and without the bride's late father and one NFT of the wedding invitation (ERC 1155) consisting of 50 copies.

The NFT featuring the virtual avatars of the bride and the groom, was purchased and resold within nanoseconds of the drop.

As many as 50 copies of the same were sold at $10 each, and one of them was re-sold for $100 within a second on GuardianLink.io’s secondary marketplace. Also, one of the invitations which was sold for $10, is now being traded at $4,450 which is almost at 400 times.

Talking about the metaverse wedding, Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO, GuardianLink.io said, “We have been working on the blockchain technology for the past few years and this wedding concept is just the beginning of a new arena in the fast-growing world of NFTs and Metaverse."

The NFT collection is developed and will be monitored by GuardianLink.io’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology prevents the NFT from being copied, thereby, protecting the rights of its owner, which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Having a strong presence in India with over 350 blockchain technologists or crypto avengers for NFT, DeFi, Gaming, and Metaverse technologies, GuardianLink aims to expand its brand by adding new joint venture marketplaces.

GuardianLink.io’s marketplace platform, BeyondLife.Club has previously launched two major NFT collections — India’s biggest celebrity Amitabh Bachchan’s exclusive NFT collection and comic legend Stan Lee’s exclusive NFT collection ‘Chakra The Invincible ’.

