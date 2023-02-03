Home / Technology / News /  Guess who’s using your Netflix account? You might be surprised
Back

Guess who’s using your Netflix account? You might be surprised

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 01:22 AM IST Sarah Krouse, The Wall Street Journal
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

Maybe you forgot to log out at a rental, or your ex’s sister is still enjoying ‘The Crown.’ A new tool on the streaming service shows where and when your account has been used—and lets you boot off the moochers

Martin Ringlein never shared his Netflix password with anyone. So he was shocked to find out that strangers had been using his account to watch movies and TV shows.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout