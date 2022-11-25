Gujarat becomes first state to get 100% Jio True 5G coverage: Details inside

Reliance Jio 5G was first launched in October this year. The company is now rolling out its True 5G network in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, thereby making Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100% of the district headquarters.
Reliance Jio 5G was first launched in October this year. The company is now rolling out its True 5G network in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, thereby making Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100% of the district headquarters.
Announcing the roll out, the telco said that “Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance’s Janmabhoomi. This strategic announcement is a dedication to Gujarat and its people."
“Starting 25th November, Jio users in Gujarat will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost", it further added.
The telco will also launch several Jio True 5G-powered initiatives across industries like education, healthcare, agriculture, IOT sectors in Gujarat and more.
Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives".
Alongside, the company’s largest telecom operator has also announced a True 5G-powered initiative named ‘Education-For-All’ in the state. A collaboration between the Reliance Foundation and Jio, the initiative aims to digitize 100 schools in Gujarat initially. This initiative will connect schools with:
1. JioTrue5G connectivity
2. Advanced Content Platform