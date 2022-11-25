Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Gujarat becomes first state to get 100% Jio True 5G coverage: Details inside

1 min read . 11:30 AM ISTLivemint
Reliance Jio launched its 5G services in October this year.

  • The telco will also launch several Jio True 5G-powered initiatives across industries like education, healthcare, agriculture, IOT sectors in Gujarat and more.

Reliance Jio 5G was first launched in October this year. The company is now rolling out its True 5G network in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, thereby making Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100% of the district headquarters.

Announcing the roll out, the telco said that “Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance’s Janmabhoomi. This strategic announcement is a dedication to Gujarat and its people."

“Starting 25th November, Jio users in Gujarat will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost", it further added.

The telco will also launch several Jio True 5G-powered initiatives across industries like education, healthcare, agriculture, IOT sectors in Gujarat and more.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives".

Alongside, the company’s largest telecom operator has also announced a True 5G-powered initiative named ‘Education-For-All’ in the state. A collaboration between the Reliance Foundation and Jio, the initiative aims to digitize 100 schools in Gujarat initially. This initiative will connect schools with:

1. JioTrue5G connectivity

2. Advanced Content Platform

3. Teacher & Student Collaboration Platform

4. School Management Platform

Explaining, how Jio True 5G is better than 5G services offered by other telecom companies in the country, the company said that Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that includes:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G  network

2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands

3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway" using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

At present, only Jio and Airtel offer 5G network services in India. Jio has announced a Welcome Offer for eligible users to connect and enjoy the latest 5G connectivity for free.

