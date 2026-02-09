Gujarat partners SpaceX's Starlink to boost digital connectivity statewide: CM Bhupendra Patel

The Gujarat government has signed a Letter of Intent with Starlink, the satellite internet arm of SpaceX, to explore the use of satellite-based connectivity across parts of the state with limited telecom infrastructure.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday that the agreement is aimed at strengthening digital connectivity, particularly in remote, border, tribal and underserved regions.

Focus on remote and underserved areas According to the government, the proposed collaboration would enable high-speed internet services in locations where conventional broadband and mobile networks remain sparse or unreliable. Officials said this aligns with Gujarat’s broader digital connectivity goals and ongoing technology-driven governance initiatives.

Satellite-based internet is seen as a potential solution for difficult terrains and sparsely populated areas where laying fibre or expanding mobile networks is commercially or technically challenging.

Patel added, “This LoI will enable high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity in remote, border, tribal and underserved areas with limited telecom infrastructure, accelerating Gujarat’s Digital Connectivity Mission and strategic digital initiatives.”

Support for public services The state said the initiative could support a range of public services, including e-governance platforms, Common Service Centres, schools and primary health centres. It may also be used for telemedicine services, disaster management systems, ports, wildlife sanctuaries and other government institutions.

Authorities indicated that improved connectivity could help expand access to education and healthcare services in aspirational and tribal districts, while also strengthening communication systems used during emergencies.

Joint working group planned

To take the proposal forward, a joint working group comprising representatives from the Gujarat government and Starlink is expected to be formed. The group will be tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Letter of Intent and assessing operational and regulatory aspects of the project.