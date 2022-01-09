Gullible users, lack of regulation, spur crypto cybercrimes in India

The massive surge in the value of cryptos after the pandemic and the availability of multiple wallets and exchanges have spurred a massive investment spree in cryptos. The value of some of these new cryptos, such as Dogecoin, soared by 8,300% last year, exceeding even that of bitcoin. And even though bitcoin prices are crashing again, the lure of cryptocurrencies remains. While it’s still not clear how many people in India own cryptos, some of the large crypto exchanges such as CoinSwitch Kuber claim to have over 15 million users.

