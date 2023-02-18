Gurugram woman duped of 10 lakh on Telegram: How to stay safe online

In a latest case of online fraud, a Gurugram woman was allegedly duped of more than ₹10 lakh on social messaing app Telegram. The victim was asked by the fruadsters to watch and like YouTube videos on Telegram app, police said on Friday.

As per a PTI report, the victim, Shanu Priya Varshney, said she was added to a Telegram group and asked to like some videos on YouTube and get profit on investment. She was also promised great returns on her investments.

According to her complaint, the Khandsa Road area resident had on February 1 received a message on WhatsApp which offered her good returns on investment in digital marketing. She was asked to join a Telegram group, where she was asked to watch and like some videos on YouTube.

Initially, when she did that she got some money in her account as a commission.

"Then on February 2, in the name of VIP membership, I was asked to pay ₹8,000. My account was registered on another website and I started investing. On February 4, I transferred more money in the name of a Super VIP membership," she said in her complaint.

She eventually ended up depositing ₹10,75,000 on the portal, and when she asked for a refund or profit, the frauds asked her to pay another ₹4 lakh.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown accused under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Cybercrime West Police Station.

Head Constable Naveen Kumar, the Investigating Officer in the case said, “Action was initiated immediately as soon as the complaint was received. An attempt has been made to freeze the amount by informing the bank about the fraud."

How to stay safe online

- First thing is to use common sense and not fall for lucrative offers. Always remember that there is no easy or quick way to earn money.

- Never share your personal information even your address with unknown people.

- Keep you social media acccounts private. Always be skeptical of accepting new friend requests, especially from people you do not know.

- Do not accept friend request from unknown people.

- Do not indulge in online financial transactions. You may end up losing more money than you are promised.