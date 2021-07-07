Hacker group SideCopy expands operations to target Indian government officials

According to intelligence group Cisco Talos, the APT group known as SideCopy has added new remote access trojans (RATs) to their arsenal and the group observed an “expansion in activity" of the group’s malware campaigns targeting entities in India. “SideCopy uses themes predominantly designed to target military personnel in the Indian subcontinent. Many of the LNK files and decoy documents used in their attacks pose as internal, operational documents of the Indian Army," the research said. The attackers have “special interest" in victims from India and Pakistan.

